Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KMPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

KMPR opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kemper has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kemper will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,897,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,920,000 after acquiring an additional 838,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kemper by 2,687.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,783,000 after buying an additional 2,915,532 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kemper by 14.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,403,000 after buying an additional 343,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kemper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,437,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Kemper by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,665,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

