Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.96

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and traded as high as $9.55. Keppel shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 452 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
About Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keppel (KPELY)
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.