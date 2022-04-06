Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,710 Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 23andMe were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,321,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,484,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. grew its position in 23andMe by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. now owns 874,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 23andMe by 923.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 783,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 706,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,776,000. Institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ME. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ME opened at 3.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is 6.96. 23andMe Holding Co. has a twelve month low of 3.24 and a twelve month high of 13.68.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 54.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

