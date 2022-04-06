Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 12,168 Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ecoark during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecoark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ecoark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Ecoark during the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ecoark in the third quarter worth $268,000. 27.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZEST opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Ecoark Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12.

Ecoark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

