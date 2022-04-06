Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 99,927 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEO. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 14.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,332,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 61.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 102,519 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 237,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

NYSE:LEO opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.