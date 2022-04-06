Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APPH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AppHarvest by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 58,295 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AppHarvest by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 442,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in AppHarvest by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Shares of APPH stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $525.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.33. AppHarvest, Inc. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $20.22.

AppHarvest ( NASDAQ:APPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%. Analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

About AppHarvest (Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.