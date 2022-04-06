Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accuray by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 20,179 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Accuray by 3,437.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 130,728 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Accuray in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Accuray by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,026,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Accuray by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,020,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 173,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accuray in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

In other news, VP Michael Hoge sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $39,969.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Suzanne C. Winter acquired 11,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $39,673.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ARAY opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.72. Accuray Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $303.24 million, a P/E ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23.

Accuray Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells radiotherapy systems for alternative cancer treatments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

