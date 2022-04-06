Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $67,000 Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after buying an additional 260,950 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 735,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 139,761 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jetstream Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALDX shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.