Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Allena Pharmaceuticals worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35,186 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNA opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.89.

Allena Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALNA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

