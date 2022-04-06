Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $48,000 in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,562 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 25,164,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008,887 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,645,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,232,000 after acquiring an additional 124,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,252 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 269,320 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,351,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 130,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,158,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 847,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HMY shares. Investec raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.47.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

