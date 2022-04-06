Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $73,000 in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STKL stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $15.96.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

STKL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc bought 22,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

