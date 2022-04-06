Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in MannKind by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,946 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

MNKD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

In related news, Director Anthony C. Hooper bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 36,900 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 79,945 shares of company stock valued at $218,052 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MannKind stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.99.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

