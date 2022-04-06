Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
KTCC opened at $5.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.06. Key Tronic has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.60.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $134.46 million for the quarter.
Key Tronic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.
