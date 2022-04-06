Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

KTCC opened at $5.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.06. Key Tronic has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $134.46 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTCC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 265,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Key Tronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

