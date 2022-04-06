KeyFi (KEYFI) Market Cap Reaches $698,436.23

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $698,436.23 and $18,011.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.31 or 0.07380925 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,211.58 or 0.99841968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00054288 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

