Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Trading Up 0.2%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 103,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 154,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

About Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF)

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

