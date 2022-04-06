Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Trading Up 0.2%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 103,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 154,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.
About Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.