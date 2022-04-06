Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.66.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.75 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins upgraded Killam Apartment REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMMPF remained flat at $$17.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $18.62.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

