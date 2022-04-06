Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.53

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 130259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KGFHY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.57) to GBX 375 ($4.92) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 313 ($4.10) to GBX 255 ($3.34) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingfisher currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

