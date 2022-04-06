Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $6.91

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.91, but opened at $6.23. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 137,953 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.36.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,564,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,229 shares in the last quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $7,043,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 101,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

