Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €93.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($102.20) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($92.31) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($70.33) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($106.59) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €93.15 ($102.37).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €59.86 ($65.78) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($89.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €73.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.60.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.