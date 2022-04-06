Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Kite Realty Group Trust has a payout ratio of -347.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,549,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996,960 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 293,307 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

