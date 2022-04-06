KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,509,000. DMG Group LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in KLA by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC opened at $345.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $285.89 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.10.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

