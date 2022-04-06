Komodo Achieves Market Cap of $75.81 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $75.81 million and $1.76 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001280 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.47 or 0.00372688 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00089593 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00099280 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005047 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007190 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,026,582 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.