KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Trading 0.9% Higher

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.75. 5,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 7,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,777 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 55,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 36,798 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

