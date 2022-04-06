KUN Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $687.00 (KUN)

KUN (KUN) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. KUN has a market cap of $44,272.96 and approximately $687.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KUN coin can currently be bought for about $22.14 or 0.00050530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KUN has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00046461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.03 or 0.07357093 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,823.66 or 1.00034822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00051325 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.