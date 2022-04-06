Lambda (LAMB) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.52 Million

Lambda (LAMB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, Lambda has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00035603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00104502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,528,379,809 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

