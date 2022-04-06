Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 434 at Morgan Stanley

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 514 ($6.74) to GBX 434 ($5.69) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 781 ($10.24) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.97) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.54) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 658.38 ($8.63).

LON:LRE opened at GBX 435.80 ($5.72) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 456.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 509.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 342.40 ($4.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 725 ($9.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -22.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.79%.

In related news, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £432,498.27 ($567,210.85). Also, insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 402 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of £50,000.76 ($65,574.77).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

