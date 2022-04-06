Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.120-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $320 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.65 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$1.040 EPS.

Shares of LE stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $533.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LE shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at $2,649,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lands’ End by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lands’ End by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lands’ End by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lands’ End by 55.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 32,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

