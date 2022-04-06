Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Upgraded to Peer Perform by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.80.

Landstar System stock opened at $141.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $139.12 and a 52 week high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Landstar System by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

