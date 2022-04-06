LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €72.00 ($79.12).

LXS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($72.53) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of LXS traded down €1.41 ($1.55) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €38.04 ($41.80). The stock had a trading volume of 467,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.85. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €33.47 ($36.78) and a 12-month high of €65.88 ($72.40).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

