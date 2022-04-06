Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $59.84, but opened at $53.34. Lattice Semiconductor shares last traded at $52.74, with a volume of 60,014 shares traded.

Specifically, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $4,112,704.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $49,303.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,951 shares of company stock valued at $18,196,817. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average is $66.99. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 78.72, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $111,581,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $905,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $2,515,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

