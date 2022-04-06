LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Hits New 12-Month Low at $101.32

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $101.32 and last traded at $102.15, with a volume of 200417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.89.

LCII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.03. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.43. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

In other news, Director James Gero acquired 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.52 per share, with a total value of $1,055,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 2,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,836 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,255,000 after purchasing an additional 72,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 95,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

