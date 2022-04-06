LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $113.80

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $113.80 and last traded at $113.80, with a volume of 32 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.80.

LEGIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LEG Immobilien from €128.00 ($140.66) to €120.00 ($131.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LEG Immobilien from €134.00 ($147.25) to €118.00 ($129.67) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LEG Immobilien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.21.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

