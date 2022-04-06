Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.20.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.04. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar has a 52-week low of $78.54 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Lennar by 370.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 43,632 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 48.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.