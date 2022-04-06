Leonard S. Schleifer Sells 2,886 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total value of $2,049,088.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $691.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $643.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $625.91. The company has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $469.80 and a 52 week high of $710.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

