Lepricon Achieves Market Cap of $342,273.00 (L3P)

Lepricon (L3P) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Lepricon has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lepricon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Lepricon has a market capitalization of $342,273.00 and $12,413.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lepricon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00036458 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00106341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Lepricon Coin Profile

Lepricon (CRYPTO:L3P) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 147,066,490 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

Buying and Selling Lepricon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lepricon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lepricon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lepricon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Lepricon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lepricon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.