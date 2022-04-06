Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $31.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 7.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 6.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

