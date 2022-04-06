Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEVI. Bank of America increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.46.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.41. 5,182,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $308,675.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,125 shares of company stock worth $1,576,124. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,104 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $21,303,000 after acquiring an additional 102,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,692 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 41,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,789 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 30,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 362,540 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.