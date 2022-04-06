LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 25,489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 393,385 shares.The stock last traded at $7.49 and had previously closed at $7.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. CLSA raised LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LG Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.20.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

