Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.71. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

