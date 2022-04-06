LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) versus Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Financial Comparison

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Valens Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $38.47 million 1.33 -$3.18 million ($0.18) -10.51 Valens Semiconductor $70.68 million 7.22 -$26.53 million N/A N/A

LightPath Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valens Semiconductor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LightPath Technologies and Valens Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Valens Semiconductor 0 0 6 0 3.00

LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.73, suggesting a potential upside of 97.34%. Valens Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 126.92%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than LightPath Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Valens Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies -12.90% -14.34% -9.22% Valens Semiconductor N/A -19.64% -8.72%

Summary

Valens Semiconductor beats LightPath Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightPath Technologies (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology. The firm supports a range of customers in the field of industrial, laser, defense, medical, telecommunications, and instrumentation. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Valens Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

