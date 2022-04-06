Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LSPD. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.56.
LSPD stock opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.70. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $130.02.
Lightspeed POS Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
