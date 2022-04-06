Lindsay Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Lindsay has a payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lindsay to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

LNN opened at $146.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.39 and its 200 day moving average is $146.27. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $118.28 and a 12-month high of $179.26.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lindsay will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

