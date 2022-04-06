Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,194,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 29,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.78.

NYSE:JPM opened at $133.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $393.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

