Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Hits $6.05 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and $729.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,255.56 or 0.99988362 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 75.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 754,533,481 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

