Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Raised to $40.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded Lithium Americas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Lithium Americas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.
NYSE:LAC opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 64.51, a current ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -108.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 9,120.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 237,235 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 251,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 58,225 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
