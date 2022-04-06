Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Raised to $40.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded Lithium Americas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Lithium Americas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:LAC opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 64.51, a current ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -108.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 9,120.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 237,235 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 251,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 58,225 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

