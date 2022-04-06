Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) versus Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) Financial Comparison

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) and Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Telesat and Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telesat N/A 24.04% 8.45% Lithium N/A -100.23% -91.53%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Telesat and Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telesat 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telesat and Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telesat $604.93 million N/A $82.62 million $3.68 4.39 Lithium N/A N/A -$160,000.00 ($0.01) -29.50

Telesat has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium. Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telesat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Telesat has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Telesat shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of Telesat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telesat beats Lithium on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telesat (Get Rating)

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services. It offers value-added services that include satellite capacity, digital encoding of video channels, authorization, and uplinking and downlinking services; and occasional use services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverages. The company also provides satellite capacity and end-to-end services comprising space segment services and terrestrial facilities for enterprise connectivity, and internet and cellular backhaul; rural telephony to telecommunications carriers and network services integrators; and other satellite services. In addition, it offers direct-to-consumer broadband services; communications services for the oil and gas and mining industries; and broadband communication services to maritime and aeronautical markets comprising commercial airplanes and vessels. Further, the company operates satellite and hybrid satellite/terrestrial networks. Additionally, it provides satellite operator services; and consulting services related to space and earth segments, government studies, research and development, and satellite control services. The company offers its services primarily through a direct sales force. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites and a Canadian payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Telesat Corporation is a subsidiary of Loral Space & Communications Inc.

About Lithium (Get Rating)

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

