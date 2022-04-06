Livenodes Reaches One Day Volume of $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Livenodes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Livenodes has a total market cap of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015025 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 126.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LNO is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livenodes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Livenodes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

