Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.33 Per Share

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 45.61 ($0.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £32.03 billion and a PE ratio of 6.17. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.68.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 55.57 ($0.73).

In related news, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £135,534.84 ($177,750.61). Also, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.66), for a total transaction of £202,046 ($264,978.36).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

