loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.01. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. loanDepot shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 1,915 shares traded.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 242,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $910,318.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,258,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,817 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.13.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

