Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Trading Down 5.5%

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 147,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Local Bounti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16.
Local Bounti Company Profile (NYSE:LOCL)
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
